Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALVOF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

