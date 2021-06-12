Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $10,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

