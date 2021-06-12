American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.11.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

