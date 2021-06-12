Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Up 1%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.08. 459,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 501,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USA. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.