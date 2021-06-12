Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,556 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

