Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,530. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

