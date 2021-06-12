Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.96. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

