Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colfax by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colfax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

