Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $22.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $684.06 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

