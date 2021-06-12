Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

