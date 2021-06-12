Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $385.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $396.99 million. Atlas reported sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 657,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

