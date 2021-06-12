Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

