Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Clarus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 87,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,176. Clarus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.