Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

CWBR has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,066. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

