Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

