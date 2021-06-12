Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

