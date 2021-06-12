Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.22. 57,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska has a one year low of $81.98 and a one year high of $217.17.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

