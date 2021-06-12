Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

