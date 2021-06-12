Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713,987 shares of company stock worth $145,391,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 602,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.