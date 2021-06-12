Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MNRO stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $10,877,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.