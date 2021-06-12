Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $68.23

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 378,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,495. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,956.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

