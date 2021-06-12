Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $66.00

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $53.20. 1,067,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

