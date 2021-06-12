Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $18.54

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Clarus Securities upped their target price on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,052. TerrAscend has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

