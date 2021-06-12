Analysts Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $44.39

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,032. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

