Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $91.78

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

