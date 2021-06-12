Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $91.78

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
