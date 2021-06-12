Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $20.08

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,162,014. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

