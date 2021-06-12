Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jiuzi alerts:

This table compares Jiuzi and Penske Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $20.44 billion 0.32 $543.60 million $6.64 12.07

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Penske Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Penske Automotive Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Penske Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 3.18% 20.79% 5.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 304 retail automotive franchises, including 142 franchises located in the United States and 162 franchises located outside of the United States; 17 used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, and Idaho, the United States, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.