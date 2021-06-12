Analyzing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% Paysafe N/A -0.08% -0.02%

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and Paysafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.95 $18.10 million $0.34 52.53 Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Paysafe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paysafe 0 0 6 0 3.00

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.58%. Paysafe has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Paysafe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pi Jersey Topco Limited (Topco).

