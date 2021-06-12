Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,150 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. 2,959,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,131. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

