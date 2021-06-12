Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,529 ($19.98), with a volume of 1,348,018 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,720.33. The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

