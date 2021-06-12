Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,529 ($19.98), with a volume of 1,348,018 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,720.33. The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
