Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of AON worth $118,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

