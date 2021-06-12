Aragon Court Price Hits $0.0774 on Top Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $3,602.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 82.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

