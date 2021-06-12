ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$12.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.27.

ARX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$10.10. 2,569,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.54. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

