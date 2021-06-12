Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.80. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,181 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

