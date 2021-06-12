Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,275,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,158,000 after purchasing an additional 265,971 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

