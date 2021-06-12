Argent Trust Co Buys 1,076 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

