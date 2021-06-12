Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $158.28 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

