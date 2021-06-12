Argent Trust Co Purchases 944 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 117.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

