Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.