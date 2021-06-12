Argent Trust Co Sells 512 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

