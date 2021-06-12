Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the May 13th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

