Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.97 ($8.19).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €7.07 ($8.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.96 ($8.19).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

