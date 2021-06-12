Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

