Arweave (AR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.14 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $14.80 or 0.00041634 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $494.30 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00040653 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

