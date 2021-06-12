Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $10,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,145,215.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asana stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

