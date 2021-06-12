Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.10 ($2.10). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 160.94 ($2.10), with a volume of 33,741 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.82. The company has a market cap of £133.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.17.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.