Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ARHH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

