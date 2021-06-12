AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 8,340 ($108.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,725.30. The stock has a market cap of £109.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.