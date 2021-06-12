Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,820 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

