Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) vs. Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.00%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.23 $22.54 million $1.05 26.76 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.94 $19.22 million $1.70 14.71

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 30.66% 9.97% 1.03% Citizens & Northern 22.09% 10.77% 1.43%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Citizens & Northern on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.